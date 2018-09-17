Fly Fusion Series: New Episode!

The latest episode, “Treasure Hunters”, from the Fly Fusion Series has just been released! In this first episode Fly Fusion Magazine editors Derek Bird and Jim McLennan pursue some of the west’s most treasured trout – Bow River rainbows. For Jim this is his home water. He’s fished and guided on the river for a good portion of his life, so he makes the task of locating large trout look effortless. Derek, on the other hand, ends up botching a few takes before finding himself in step with the river’s cadence.