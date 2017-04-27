Todd Moen Talks About Living the Dream and Hanging Out Chopper Doors

In this weeks interview segment Fly Fusion editor, Derek Bird, catches up with renowned filmmaker Todd Moen of TM Creative and Catch Magazine. The two discuss the more challenging aspects of working at a dream job, and Moen reveals what three species of fish are consistently the most uncooperative when it comes to filming.

During the 11-minute interview they also take time to discuss Pure New Zealand, a film that features jaw-dropping mountainous landscapes and enormous brown trout feeding methodically off the surface. Pure New Zealand is an official selection of this year’s International Fly Fishing Film Festival. (view trailer)