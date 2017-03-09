Throwback Thursday

Fly Fusion Magazine’s premier issue was released on June 1st, 2004 exclusively to fly shops. Our then Publisher, Chris Bird, worked through the night with Art Director, Terry Paulhus, to put the final touches on volume 1, issue 1 just in time to send it off to press. A collection of articles from Jim McLennan, Brian Chan, Kathy Ruddick, Phil Rowley and fly casting guru Chris Seipio make up one of our favourite issues of all time. With only 2,000 copies printed this one is impossible to find and there are only two copies remaining at Fly Fusion HQ. We don’t spend too much time around the office looking back, but just for fun we thought we’d take a quick look and share.