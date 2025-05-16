Simms Launches Lightest, Most Packable Wader Ever

Bozeman, MT – May 16, 2025 — Simms Fishing Products, the leader in wader design and innovation, proudly announces the release of the all-new Flyweight Packable Wader — the lightest, most packable wader Simms has ever built. Developed over nearly a decade of design, prototyping, and on-the-water testing, this breakthrough product delivers on a singular vision: to create a technical wader that disappears in your pack but shows up when it matters most.

At just 2.45 lbs. (in standard size Medium), the Flyweight Packable Wader is engineered for mobility and minimalism without sacrificing the performance and durability anglers have come to expect from Simms. Originally created for backcountry anglers willing to hike further, travel lighter, and chase fish to the edge of the map, the wader’s versatility quickly expanded its reach. What began as a niche solution for remote pursuits has evolved into a go-anywhere, do-anything wader that thrives across seasons, fisheries, and travel scenarios.

The wader’s upper is constructed from a 2.5-layer waterproof/breathable Toray fabric, selected specifically to keep weight low and packability high. The lower, built from the same proven 4-layer Toray Quadralam featured in Simms’ Freestone collection, delivers toughness and protection in high-contact zones without adding unnecessary bulk. Simms’ patented front and back leg seams provide superior mobility and anatomical fit, allowing anglers to navigate rugged terrain and cover more ground in total comfort.

But the true innovation lives in the details. A fully adjustable suspender system allows for an easy waist-high conversion, making it simple to vent heat on long hikes or adapt to shifting conditions. A concealed cinch cord in the upper hem delivers a customizable fit, while a zippered chest pocket not only keeps essentials secure, but also functions as the integrated stuff-sack that allows the entire wader to pack into itself. The result is a technical, full-featured wader that fits easily into a daypack, drift boat compartment, or the bottom of your favorite carry-on.

While the Flyweight Packable Wader was designed with high-mileage missions in mind, its true value lies in its adaptability. From shoulder season days when it’s too cold to wet wade and too warm for a heavier setup, to overseas travel with limited packing space — this wader is built to keep up the pace.

The Flyweight Packable Wader is available now at simmsfishing.com and via Simms vast retail network.