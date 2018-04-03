RIO Offers New Salmon/Steelhead Line

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (April 2, 2018) – Building on the success of the InTouch Salmo/Steelhead Line, RIO Products, manufacturer of fine fly fishing lines, leaders, tippets, and accessories, brings anglers the InTouch Salmo/Steelhead F/S1 with its long hover head.

This line features a long “hovering” head seamlessly integrated into the floating rear taper and running line. The InTouch Salmo/Steelhead F/S1 sinks at one inch per second and is ideal for swinging just under the surface with small, light flies that tend to skate and for windy days when the wind can affect the swing, allowing the angler to mend and control the fly at long distances. The powerful, bullet front taper ensures the lines easily handles large steelhead and salmon flies, while the rear weight distribution makes this a great line for single handed or Spey casting.

Built with RIO’s ConnectCore ultra-low stretch core, anglers will have maximum sensitivity, control, and performance. Available in WF7F/S1 through WF9F/S1, this dual tone line comes in glacial/yellow and retails for $99.99.