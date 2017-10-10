RIO Products Fly Fishing Film Awards – 2018

Fly Fusion Magazine and the International Fly Fishing Film Festival are stoked to partner with our friends at RIO Products around the 2018 RIO Fly Fishing Film Awards! This is a great award contest for amateur fly fishing film makers to showcase this wonderful sport by entering a short film into this online film competition. Submission could be a short story, a documentary, a collection of awesome shots, or even a clip from your cellphone that you feel deserves to be seen. Let your creativity be your guide! The rules are quite simple – make a 3-minute or less fly fishing film, and enter your film to be judged by the RIO panel, and by like-minded fly fishing enthusiasts on a variety of social media outlets. We look forward to seeing all of the film goodness again this year! Full contest details.
