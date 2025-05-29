Tying Tip: Rainbow Simi Seal Minnow

From beads and hooks to hackle and dubbing, many new materials have provided the inspiration to create new patterns that have proven effective on the water. Here is the recipe for one of my favourite new flies:
Rainbow Simi Seal Minnow
Hook: streamer hook 3x long, sizes 6 to 12. Lead over first third of hook shank
Head: rainbow brass or tungsten bead
Thread: black, olive or tan Uni-Thread 6/0
Body: dark shade Hareline Rainbow Dubbing
Tail: Claret Marabou with Krystal Flash, grey and blue
~ Jeremy Davies, Fly Tying Contributor, Fly Fusion