Tying Tip: Rainbow Simi Seal Minnow

Thu May 29th 2025
From beads and hooks to hackle and dubbing, many new materials have provided the inspiration to create new patterns that have proven effective on the water. Here is the recipe for one of my favourite new flies:

Rainbow Simi Seal Minnow

Hook: streamer hook 3x long, sizes 6 to 12. Lead over first third of hook shank

Head: rainbow brass or tungsten bead

Thread: black, olive or tan Uni-Thread 6/0

Body: dark shade Hareline Rainbow Dubbing

Tail: Claret Marabou with Krystal Flash, grey and blue

~ Jeremy Davies, Fly Tying Contributor, Fly Fusion