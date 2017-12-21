Hooke’s Outside By the River

The film Outside By the River, from Hooke, has just been announced an official selection for IF4™ in 2018. As soon as Jean Phillip finished his studies he waisted no time and moved to Gaspésie with his family to pursue his dream of becoming a fly-fishing guide. He embarked on a quest in trying to understand how to catch Atlantic Salmon, a fish which comes back from a long journey to its home river to spawn. Today the Atlantic Salmon have become much more than a fish he enjoys to catch – it has become his life! Another epic tale from Hooke, only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival!
