New RIO Stillwater Fly Line

RIO's CamoLux line is an intermediate sinking line that sinks about one-and-a-half to two inches per second. The line is built with a unique clear camo coating that is extremely effective when targeting wary fish in clear water, and is deadly efficient for fishing between 2ft and 6ft depth in lakes. No matter if you're fishing in shallow bays, close to shore, over weed beds, or in deeper water, the CamoLux allows anglers to be extremely effective and confident while on the water. Each line features a welded loop on the front end for fast rigging.