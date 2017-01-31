New Nymphing Video

With spring fishing just around the corner, it’s prime time to begin sharpening up nymphing skills, and the instructional film Modern Nymphing: European Inspired Techniques is a good place to start.

Hosts Devin Olsen and Lance Egan are well spoken, knowledgeable, and engaging. They discuss advanced nymphing techniques such as how to set up a Euro nymph rig, and how to successfully fish the European method in a variety of angling situations.

Many instructional films available are quite dry, but the cinematography in this film supports the teaching in a very appealing way. In addition to the impressive footage and the volumes of knowledge, each of the hosts also takes the time to discuss the nymphs in their fly boxes. This section alone is worth the price of admission. Check out the trailer below.