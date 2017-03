Marc Crapo is a filmmaker, an IF4 ambassador, and an Internet sensation. This week Fly Fusion’s editor Derek Bird caught up with Marc to chat about his newest film, The Legend of Neckbeard, which is a 2017 International Fly Fishing Film Festival official selection. click to check out the trailer

Marc also talks about the origins of his own beard, his run-ins with the law, and the taste difference between male and female stoneflies.

© Photo credit: Ulf Börjesson