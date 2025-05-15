Lefty Day is an international celebration recognizing one of fly fishing’s most influential figures.. We’re excited to share the word that our friends at Fish Tales Fly Shop will be hosting this event on May 17. This day is special for Dave and Nancy as they remember back to the start of their guiding days and the impact Lefty had on them….

“In my first year of professional guiding in 1993 I got to spend a week with Lefty in my boat (at Scott Lake Lodge), just he and I! It was an unbelievable experience for a young guide and we got along really well. The following year 1994, Nancy was also working at the lodge when Lefty returned with Flip Pallot to film the first fresh water episode of ‘Walker’s Cay Chronicles’. So I was extremely lucky again – not only to have two fly fishing icons in my boat but also to get to put together a TV episode. We flew out together in mid-July when Nancy and I got married in 1994. Lefty wrote us a beautiful note about his long time marriage. We stayed in touch, and Lefty helped us when we started Fish Tales. He introduced us to many key players in the industry to help get us on our feet in a brand new retail business. He was very gracious with his knowledge over the years as the shop grew. I try to share my knowledge as he did. Nancy and I are proud to host Lefty Day as he was a very important person during the start of our career in the fly fishing business. Thanks Lefty. ‘All the best wishes’ – is how he always signed his letters, as our original communication was before email!”

For more information about the event visit Fish Tales online.