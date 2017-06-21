Imagine Casting Flies Through a Region Lost in Time…

As the Quesnel River runs through the Cariboo region of British Columbia, it’s comparable to Jekyll and Hyde. The river that leaves the lake is slow and meandering – it’s a forgiving stream. If a fly angler misplaces a fly while casting from the drift boat, there’s time to pick up and hit the water again. After a few miles, the river transforms into a powerful and erosive agent moving quickly through the sparsely inhabited region. In this episode Fly Fusion Magazine Editor, Derek Bird along with Associate Editor Jim McLennan, have to adjust their angling tactics in order to successfully fool the strong resident rainbows. Subscribe to Fly Fusion Magazine and follow us on Instagram!