Fly Fusion To Attend Sold Out FishFest in Idaho!

In what has been called a “remarkable achievement by dedicated volunteers,” all exhibitor booth space for the upcoming Fly Fishers International’s Fly Fishing Fair and FishFest has sold out. It is the earliest display booth sell-out in the history of the event. The FFI FishFest will be held in the 86,000-square foot Boise Centre, Aug.7-11 with the consumer show (aka FishFest) opening Aug. 9. The FishFest has, “commitments from more than 65 local, regional, national and international exhibitors including the biggest names in the fly-fishing industry,” stated FFI President and CEO Len Zickler. Among the companies represented at the sold out show are Scientific Anglers, R.L Winston, Simms, Clackacraft, RIO Products, Fishpond, Patagonia, Outcast, Abel Reels, Hyde Boats, Water Master, Idaho Angler and more. Fly Fusion will also be attending and is excited to be bringing with us the magazine’s 20′ x 80′ fly casting pond for attendees and rod manufacturers to play on throughout the weekend. We look forward to seeing you there! Additional information on the event can be found online: www.flyfishersinternational.org