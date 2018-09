RIO – The eleventh episode of this season’s How To series is “How To Set Up For A Bonefish Trip”, presented by Simon Gawesworth. In this film Simon talks about all the gear you will need to take with you on a bonefishing trip – from rod to fly and the most essential accessories.

If you are going on your first bonefish trip, and are unsure what to take with you, this film will make sure you leave with the right stuff, and not find yourself short when on the water.