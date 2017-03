Because you can never tie too many nymphs, here’s one more consideration for your spring nymph collection.

Griz’s “The Dude” recipe:

Hook: Natural Bend 200R TMC, 270 Dai Riki, Daiichi 1270 size 18

Thread: UTC Tan 70 Denier

Bead: Brass 3/32 (2.33 mm)

Tail: Pheasant Soft Hackle Fibers

Rib: Rib MDG Amber

Body: Frankendub Nymph Dub Stone Gold

Thorax: SLF Squrrel Dubbing Brown

Collar: Glo Brite Orange Thread