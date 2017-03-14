Gilbert Rowley Talks About the Challenges of Filming Hundred Pound Tarpon

In this week’s interview, Fly Fusion editor Derek Bird catches up with Utah based filmmaker Gilbert Rowley to chat with him about Jungle’s Edge, a film currently running in this year’s International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Gilbert talks about some of the challenges he faced while out filming hundred pound tarpon in Costa Rica. click here

Gilbert also discusses another film project he released this year, Modern Nymphing. In this instructional video he teams up with a couple Fly Fishing Team USA members as they present over an hour’s worth of nymphing secrets. click here