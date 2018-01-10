Gear Review: Tough Puff Hoody by Patagonia

Some of Fly Fusion’s gear testers don’t like the idea of an off-season, which means they can end up on the water during some inclement weather. But wearing a bulky coat can make movement difficult. It’s likely the Patagonia design team had this in mind when they created the Tough Puff Hoody. The hoody provides warmth without restricting movement or making the angler look like an oversized marshmallow. It is water-resistant is well-suited to cool days on the water. On heavy-precipitation days, the Tough Puff works well under a waterproof outer shell. It is made of an abrasion-resistant fabric for those days where you’re forced to create your own path. The foul-weather angling community is going to appreciate this offering by Patagonia. Click here to check them out.