Gear Review: The Allen Icon II

Testers enjoyed the feel of Allen's Icon II. Across the board, the testers noted the rod has a very balanced feel in the hand and that the rod loaded effortlessly. The Icon II has a seamless feel when transferring energy from the rod to the line. Testers also noted that the rod definitely finds its place on the continuum of fast-action rods, but it's closer to medium-fast than super-fast, which allows the Icon II to offer a smooth blend of power and sensitivity. Fly Fusion staff tested the 9-foot, 5-weight and gave it high marks for versatility. It performed well in a number of trouty situations with a number of different methods (streamers, nymphs and dries). To compliment the rod's performance, the blank has an attractive deep brown finish with dark mahogany wraps.