Gear Review: Orvis Waterproof Sling Pack

Through the summer, Fly Fusion staff tested out the Orvis Waterproof Sling Pack and had an overwhelmingly positive experience with the gear bag. Waterproof zippers have the potential to be stiff and sticky. However, because of the system Orvis uses, the zipper is relatively smooth for a watertight system. It’s a double-layered zipper with the slider pulling together a conventional zipper the lies underneath a waterproof, rubber-like sealed zipper. To add to the functionality of the bag, the shoulder strap has a sheath-like compartment to house or clamp mitten scissors, the front of the bag has a place to attach a tippet holder, and the side of the bag contains a compartment to hold a water bottle. The team also found the bag extremely comfortable with sufficient padding on the shoulder strap and foam-like embossed back panel for ventilation. Aside from the bag’s functionality and comfort, testers also gave high grades for aesthetics. Waterproof gear often has a very plasticy look, but Orvis’s waterproof series has a sharp-looking textured finish. And most importantly, the bag keeps gear and valuables dry during an unexpected dunk or a deep wade. Check it out here.