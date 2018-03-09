Gear Review: Orvis’ New Pro Wading Jacket

Over the winter months and into spring Fly Fusion tested Orvis’ Pro Wading Jacket, which is available in two colour combinations: black with ash, and grain with ash. Testers appreciated many features the coat offered. Orvis designed the coat specifically for the fly fisher who spends a lot of time on the water, and many of the features reflect this. There are anchor points for forceps on either side of the chest, making this essential tool very accessible. Below the hood, there’s a D-ring net-attachment for easy access. The waterproof jacket is also very comfortable, and has room for under-layers for those who fish in colder temperatures and need a waterproof shell. With water-resistant zippers and cuff systems, this jacket is built to withstand nasty fall, winter, and spring days. The coat has two hand-warmer pockets and two gear pockets. This coat is a great buy for anglers who spend lots of time on the water in inclement weather. (USD $349)