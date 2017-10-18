Gear Review: Loon Outdoors Rogue Mitten Scissor Clamps

The Fly Fusion team tested the Rogue Mitten Scissor Clamps through the summer in various trouty situations. The Rogues performed extremely well through the entire test period. Testers specifically noted how much they appreciated the way the Rogue felt in their hands. The handles have a textured padded coating that keeps them from slipping when removing hooks or cutting tippet. The team gave high marks for the tool’s versatility and found it to excel at every task they were designed to accomplish. Loon is an environmentally conscientious company. Their goal is to create safe products for fish, fisheries, and anglers. Loon’s Rogue Mitten Scissor Clamps are just that. Click here