Brian Chan Joins Fly Fusion

Fri Mar 17th 2017
News

Fly Fusion Magazine welcomes Brian Chan as their new stillwater field editor. Starting with the summer issue, Chan will be writing a regular stillwater column. Chan comes to the magazine as one of the most recognizable lake anglers in the fly-fishing industry today. He’s written several books, been featured in numerous magazines, and appeared on a number of different TV shows. He also runs a stillwater guiding company and online stillwater store. According to Derek Bird, Fly Fusion’s founding editor, “Brain has a deep understanding of what goes on below the surface of a lake, and I’m looking forward to tapping into his years of education and experience. The more exposure the fly-fishing community has to Brian’s knowledge, the more potential exists for stillwater success.”