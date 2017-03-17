A St. Patrick’s Day Streamer

Happy St. Patrick’s day from the Fly Fusion staff. Though we recognize the many traditions used to celebrate the Irish festive day in March, just in case you want to add another to the list, here’s a recipe for Krueger’s Olive Sculp Gulp. Tie one on…your vice!
Krueger’s Olive Sculp Gulp by Chris Krueger
Hook: Daiichi 2461, #2-6
Thread: 140 denier, olive
Eyes: Pseudo Eyes, black nickel/yellow, large
Tail: MFC BuggerBou, Rickard’s sculpin olive
Outer Tail: Grizzly Mini Marabou, olive
Body: UV Polar Chenille, olive and copper
Collar: Guinea, olive
Legs: Grizzly Flutter Legs, olive
Head: Pseudo Hair, olive, barred with brown Prismacolor marker