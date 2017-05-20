A Reminder for Fly Anglers to Stay Safe on the Water

Vancouver, B.C. – As boaters across British Columbia prepare for the official start of the 2017 boating season this long weekend, Boating BC is urging boaters to put safety first.

National Safe Boating Awareness Week is May 20th to the 26th, coinciding with the launch of the boating season, and Boating BC President Don Prittie says boating is both safe and easy.

“Every year we see more and more people take up boating as a fun, safe and easy activity to explore our province,” says Prittie. “We’re optimistic that the 2017 boating season will be as active as ever. With over 27,000 kilometers of coastline and hundreds of lakes and rivers we have a simple message for British Columbians: Get out on the water but do it safely.”

Prittie says there are easy and affordable safe boating courses available online and around the province and everyone on the water should remember some basic tips: